Learnt a lot from bowling coach Narendra Hirwani: UP spinner Jasmer Dhankar on stint with LSG

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh spinner Jasmer Dhankar said that he learnt a lot from his senior players in his stint with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the recently concluded IPL 2022, particularly the bowling coach Narendra Hirwani.

The player was part of the Lucknow Super Giants team that reached the playoffs. He shared the dressing room with the likes of KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder etc.

"When you see a big player for the first time, you are star struck but inside the dressing room, everyone is equal. Everybody was nice to me. I did not feel awkward. Everyone welcomed me. I learnt a lot from my seniors, especially bowling coach Narendra Hirwani," said Dhankar in an exclusive interview to ANI.

On his Uttar Pradesh teammate Rinku Singh's fine performances in IPL 2022, Dhankar said that Rinku is a highly talented player who will play for India in future.

Rinku had a solid IPL 2022 with Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring 174 runs in 7 innings at an average of above 34. He played some crucial knocks for his team.

The spinner said that following UP's semifinal exit in the recently-concluded Ranji Trophy 2022, the team still maintained a positive state of mind and looks forward to moving on from the defeat.

In the recently concluded Ranji Trophy, Uttar Pradesh lost to Mumbai in the semi-finals on basis of the former's first innings lead after the match ended in a draw.



"The atmosphere in the dressing room was good before the semi-final and it stayed the same even after that. We were in a positive state of mind. There are areas we need to improve. As a player and as a team, we were happy to have reached this stage and showcased our talent to all. We would not judge ourselves on basis of one match. We will improve in areas which need improvement and move on," said Dhankar.

On his Ranji Trophy debut against Maharashtra, the player said that though there was pressure on him to perform, he focused on his performance and did well.

Dhankar lauded Madhya Pradesh coach Chandrakant Pandit, who won Madhya Pradesh their maiden Ranji Trophy title as a head coach, something he could not do as a player for the side.

"He has led Mumbai and Vidharba to titles, now it is MP. There is something about his coaching pattern that he is producing results everywhere he goes. It is a big accomplishment for him as a coach and I am really happy for him," he said.

Dhankar feels that UP captain Karan Sharma could be one of the players playing for India in future. "His batting is really attractive. Watching him play will make one feel that he must play for India," he added.

Karan Sharma had a solid Ranji 2022 with the bat, scoring 326 runs at an average of 40.75 in nine innings. He scored one century and half-century in the tournament.

Dhankar feels that after UP's good performances in domestic cricket in 2020s, it is going to dominate the sport in next coming years. "The way youngsters are showcasing their talent at various stages without any seniors is really great. Some play crucial knocks, some take crucial spells. More hard work will only lead to better things," he added.

On competition among spinners for a spot in Team India, Dhankar feels that such a competition is healthy. "I look forward to improving myself as a spinner and an overall cricketer. If I seal my spot in the team, it is going to be on basis of my performance. Performance is important and I will keep focusing on that. This competition is good for Indian cricket as well," he added. (ANI)

