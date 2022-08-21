Legendary SL cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya meets Jay Shah

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 21 (ANI): Legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya met Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Jay Shah on Sunday.

"It was an honour and a pleasure to meet Mr @JayShah Honorary secretary, Indian Cricket Board & Chairman, Asian Cricket Council. Thank you sir for agreeing to see us at such short notice. We discussed some important issues regarding cricket in Sri Lanka," tweeted Jayasuriya.

Following his meeting, Jayasuriya told ANI that his meeting with Jay Shah was a positive one.

"It was a good meeting. We discussed quite a few things about cricket. Asia Cup is being played in Dubai so what are the benefits Sri Lanka Cricket and Sri Lanka is getting. It was a positive meeting," Jayasuriya told ANI.

On hosting of Asia Cup in UAE, which was initially supposed to be held in Sri Lanka, Jayasuriya said that the Sri Lanka Cricket board tried its best to keep it in the island nation.

"All in all, Sri Lanka cricket is getting benefits through this series. We are looking forward to future series to be held in Sri Lanka," he added.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced in July that the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2022 will take place in UAE instead of Sri Lanka on account of the prevailing situation in the island nation. The decision was taken due to the prevailing situation in the island nation.

However, the dates were not changed, with the tournament set to start from August 27 and go on till September 11 as scheduled originally.

On Sri Lanka's Asia Cup squad, the legendary cricketer said that the side has a very good team.

"Sri Lanka did well against Australia in the last series. We are looking forward to the tournament. It will be one to watch out for since all teams are playing good cricket," he added.

Sri Lanka announced the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday.

Sri Lankan squad: Dasun Shanaka - Captain, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis - Wicket Keeper/Batsman, Charith Asalanka - Vice Captain, Bhanuka Rajapaksa - Wicket Keeper/Batsman, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal - Wicket Keeper/Batsman, Binura Fernando - Selected, but will not tour owing to an injury sustained during the SLC Invitational T20 League 2022, Kasun Rajitha - Selected, but will not tour owing to an injury sustained during the SLC Invitational T20 League 2022.

The names of the below two players have been forwarded to the Minister of Sports on August 16, 2022 seeking his approval as replacements for the two injured players. Pramod Madushan - in for Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando - in for Binura Fernando.

Coming to the Asia Cup, the six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A; and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays the other once in the group stage with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round. The top 2 teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final. (ANI)