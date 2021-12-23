Legends Cricket League: Shoaib Akhtar, Afridi, Jayasuriya named in Asia Lions team

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Legends Cricket League, a professional cricket league for retired international cricketers on Thursday announced the name of the cricketers to represent Asia along with the players representing the team.

"Asia Lions our team from Asia. We find it most suited name with the lion-hearted players that feature in the team. Shoaib Akhtar running in to bowl and Jayasuriya cutting it over the square is what fans will now be most eagerly waiting for. The Lions are all set to roar their loudest once again on the cricket field, a place where they always belong to," said Raman Raheja, CEO of Legends League Cricket in an official release.

The League will be played in January 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman between three power packed teams. The other two teams would be representing India and Rest of the World.



Ravi Shastri, Commissioner of Legends League Cricket said, "This is top quality exciting cricket in offer. The Lions of Asia from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh & Afghanistan coming together in one team will definitely give the other two teams a run for their money. I tell you they are absolute champions and Afridi, Murali, Chaminda, Shoaib Malik all playing in one team, this will be a blast."

Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul, Younis Khan and Asghar Afghan will be playing for Asia Lions.

With such a strong lineup the cricket fans all over the world are up for a very competitive and entertaining cricket. The team names and players of the other two teams of India and rest of the worldshall be revealed very soon too. (ANI)

