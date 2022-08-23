Legends League Cricket announces schedule for upcoming season

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Legends League Cricket has announced the complete schedule and fixtures for its upcoming season in September 2022. This season is scheduled to be played in six cities of which five are Kolkata, New Delhi, Cuttack, Lucknow and Jodhpur. The Venue for Play-offs is still to be announced.

Eden Garden, Kolkata will host three matches from 16th to 18th September, including the special match, which is being played between Indian Maharajas and World Giants, to commemorate the 75th Year of Indian Independence. All the grounds will have three matches each apart from Jodhpur and Lucknow, where two matches are planned.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder and CEO, of Legends League Cricket, said, "The wait is over for our fans and viewers. They can plan for the matches with the announcement of fixtures. We are soon announcing our ticketing partner along with the dates for the availability of tickets online. With the lineup of iconic players from the 10 nations in a new format, I am sure fans will experience powerful performances on the pitch and a great season this year."



He added, "We are not getting any players from Pakistan for the upcoming season. We will soon be adding some more international players to the Draft. And all our Legends would be playing a full season with us and not miss any matches for any other League or commitment"

"For the final match of this season we are looking at Dehradun" he further added.

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, Legends League Cricket said, "We are coming to mesmerise the cricketing fans at these wonderful cricket grounds. This festival season we will be presenting the cricket carnival with Top Legends competing for the first Legends League Cricket Title."

Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur are the cities shortlisted in the league. (ANI)

