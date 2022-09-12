Legends League Cricket: Cuttack to host three matches beginning September 26

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Legends League Cricket announced on Monday that three matches will be played in Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

In the match on September 26, Irfan Pathan captain Bhilwara Kings and Harbhajan Singh captain Manipal Tigers will lead their teams. In the next match on September 27, Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Bhilwara Kings. Then on September 29, India Capitals will take on Manipal Tigers.

This season of the Legend League Cricket is being played in the franchise format and the four teams in the league are owned by Adani Group, GMR Group, LNJ Bhilwara and Manipal Group (MEMG).



The tournament has more than 79 retired players including Mohammed Kaif, Jacques Kallis, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Muttiah Muralitharan, RP Singh, Chris Gayle, Daniel Vittori and Monty Panesar.

Overall 16 matches will be played during the league in five cities Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO of Legends League Cricket said: "We are thankful to Odisha Cricket Association for hosting Legends League Cricket matches at their ground in Cuttack. We have 79 legends playing in the league at five different locations. The league will be going to make a huge impact on the fans and we hope it will be breaking all previous records of similar leagues in the country."

"The state Government is promoting sports like Kho-Kho and hockey. With Legends League taking place here, the youth will definitely be taking more and more sports as their career," he added.

The league starts with a special match on September 16 between Indian Maharajas led by Virender Sehwag and World Giants led by Jacques Kallis. The proceeds of the game will be given to Khushii Foundation, which helps empower girl child through education. (ANI)

