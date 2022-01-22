Legends League Cricket: Having Arjuna Ranatunga as a coach is special to me, says Mohammad Hafeez

Muscat [Oman], January 22 (ANI): Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez said that having Sri Lanka legend Arjuna Ranatunga as a coach is 'very special' to him.

Mohammad Hafeez is part of Asia Lions in the Legends League Cricket whose coach is Sri Lanka legend Arjuna Ranatunga.

The Legends League Cricket got underway in Oman with a match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions on Thursday. Mohammad Kaif-led Indian side defeated Misbah-ul-Haq-led Asian side, featuring a mix of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan players.



"Having Arjuna Ranatunga as a coach is something very special to me because as a child when I was growing up, I saw him and today he is with me in the same dressing room," Hafeez said in the press conference.

"I feel happy as a fan that I am looking at them again in the ground. Maybe their skills intensity has now decreased but if Muttiah Muralitharan and Shoaib Akhtar are bowling, Mohammed Kaif is batting -- so I look it as a fan and I look to its entertainment factor, which shouldn't be critically judged."

"As a cricketer, it is entertainment for fans and I am happy as a fan," he added.

The Pathan brothers were the star for the India side as a stellar knock from Yusuf (80 off 40) and an all-round display from Irfan (25*, 2/21) have helped the Maharajas open its campaign on a high. (ANI)

