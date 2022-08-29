Legends League Cricket: SKYEXCH.NET to be title sponsor for the league

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Legends League Cricket has found its title sponsor for its second edition of the tournament which is slated to start from September 17 to October 08.

Legends League Cricket announced SKYEXCH.NET as their title sponsor for the second edition of the League. SKYEXCH.NET is a one-stop online sports news hub that aims to give in-depth coverage of the league.

Commenting on the announcement of the Title Sponsorship, Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "We welcome SKYEXCH.NET and I am confident that together we will be able to bring forth quality cricketing coverage for the fans. Our objective will be to ensure cricket fans get an enthralling account of the games and enjoy every bit of the action that takes place. We wish to have a long-lasting relationship, where we can help each other meet our objectives."



While the website covers all Cricket leagues and other sports, Legends League Cricket is slated to start on

September 16 with an exclusive benefit match between Indian Maharajas and World Giants aiming to extend the same set of excitement around Legends League Cricket too.

"Cricket is one of the most loving sports in India. We have been looking for properties where we can get the right kind of visibility and the last season was wonderful from a viewership standpoint. We hope to catch the right eyeballs for our brand too. We thank Absolute Legends Sports Pvt Ltd and wish them the best of luck for this season," said, SKYEXCH.NET's Managing Director Ian Michael Viner.

The league is played in India for the first time and will be a 16-match affair hosted in five different cities.

The league will see legends of the game playing the tournament. The curtain-raiser will be played on September 16 between Indian Maharajas and World Giants, to commemorate the 75th Year of Indian Independence. Former captain Sourav Ganguly will lead Indian Maharajas while world cup-winning former captain Eoin Morgan will lead the World Giants. (ANI)

