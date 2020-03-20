Leicestershire named Colin Ackermann as captain in all formats

Leicestershire [UK], Mar 20 (ANI): Leicestershire County Cricket Club announced Colin Ackermann as their captain in all three formats.

He took over the white ball duties from Paul Horton halfway through the 2019 season. After becoming the skipper Ackermann is delighted of the club's announcement.

"It is obviously a huge honour and privilege to captain this club. Nico [Paul Nixon] approached me a couple of weeks ago and asked me if I wanted to do it, and obviously it was an easy decision for me," Ackermann said in a statement.

The 28-year old will look to draw on his experiences as white ball captain to take into his red ball leadership despite the increase in responsibilities off the pitch as well as the difference in format.

Leicestershire County Cricket Club Head Coach Paul Nixon said: "We are absolutely delighted that Colin has taken on the captaincy role."

"It is important that our captain plays in all formats. Colin impressed during the T20 campaign with his leadership skills. He has the respect of everybody in the club and we look forward to an exciting time ahead," he added. (ANI)

