Leicestershire rope in Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 2022 T20 Blast

Leicestershire [UK], October 28 (ANI): Leicestershire County Cricket Club on Thursday announced the signing of Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for the 2022 T20 Blast campaign.

Gurbaz is currently at the ICC T20 World Cup and scored a 37-ball 46 in the comprehensive victory over Scotland on Monday, including four sixes.

Having made his T20I debut at the tender age of 17, his stats at the top of the order are remarkable having scored almost 500 runs at an average of 35.14 and with a best of 87.

"It has always been my dream to play county cricket. I can't wait to join the Foxes at the Uptonsteel County Ground and from the moment I heard that there was interest, it was an easy decision to make," Gurbaz said in a statement.

Gurbaz joins fellow Afghanistan international Naveen Ul-Haq as a Running Fox for the 2022 year.



"Naveen spoke so highly of the Club and I was desperate to be part of that and show the fans what I can do," said Gurbaz.

Foxes Head Coach Paul Nixon was delighted to see Gurbaz join his international teammate in Leicestershire.

"We have been keeping a very close eye on Rahmanullah [Gurbaz] for a couple of years now. Rahmanullah is one of the most exciting young players in the modern game, his 360-degree clean power hitting ability is to be marvelled at," said Nixon. (ANI)







