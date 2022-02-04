Leicestershire rope in South Africa pacer Beuran Hendricks

Leicestershire [UK], February 4 (ANI): South Africa pacer Beuran Hendricks will join Leicestershire County Cricket Club as a key part of the bowling attack in both first-class and one-day cricket.

Hendricks was part of the South Africa squad in their Test series win against India alongside Wiaan Mulder, the all-rounder who is also heading to the Uptonsteel County Ground this summer.

"It is a great privilege to represent Leicestershire CCC for the upcoming season. I would like to thank Claude [Henderson] and the club for this great opportunity," Hendricks said in a statement.



"The Running Foxes have a very proud history and it gives me great excitement to be able to ply my trade in helping the club achieve their goals for the upcoming season. "I am very much looking forward to working with Paul [Nixon] and Colin [Ackermann] and I cannot wait to meet up with the rest of the squad," he added.

Afghanistan cricketers Naveenulhaq Murid and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will represent the Running Foxes in Vitality Blast to complete an exciting quartet of overseas signings.

Hendricks has played for the Proteas on 28 occasions across all formats. He made his Test debut against England during their tour at the beginning of 2020. (ANI)

