Lesson learnt, Women's ODI WC to have reserve days for semis, finals

Dubai [UAE], Mar 11 (ANI): Rectifying their mistake, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to keep reserve days for the semi-finals and finals of the Women's ODI World Cup 2021.

Women's ODI World Cup 2021 will be played in New Zealand from February 6-March 7.

The apex cricketing body has decided to keep reserve days for semi-finals and finals of the tournament.

In the recently concluded ICC Women's T20I World Cup, England had to bow out of the tournament as their semi-final clash against India got abandoned due to rain and there were no reserve days in the place.

India had finished at the top of its group, and as a result, the side stormed into the finals.

As England crashed out of the tournament, the ICC had to face criticism for not having reserve days.

2017 World Cup champions England will be launching their ICC Women's World Cup title defence against Australia on February 7, 2021, at Eden Park in Auckland.

In total there will be six venues for the tournament: The Basin Reserve in Wellington, Christchurch, Eden Park, Dunedin, Hamilton, and Mount Maunganui.

Currently, four of the eight teams have secured their places in the tournament: England, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand (as hosts).

The remaining four teams will be decided after the conclusion of the Women's Championship and the qualifying event in Sri Lanka in July. (ANI)

