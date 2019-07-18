England's Jason Roy celebrating World Cup win with family
Let's get some red ball practice in: Jason Roy on Test call-up

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:22 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): England batsman Jason Roy on Thursday expressed excitement after he found a spot in the squad that will compete against Ireland for a one-off Test, starting July 24.
Roy in a tweet said, "Let's get some red ball practice in!"

Apart from Roy, Lewis Gregory will also make a Test debut as he was named in the 13-man squad announced by the England National Cricket Selectors on Wednesday.
Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, who displayed a brilliant form during England's maiden World Cup title, have been rested for the match. Moreover, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood also did not find a spot as both are suffering from a left side strain.
Following is the squad: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.
After the one-off Test against Ireland, England will host Australia for the Ashes series, which is set to take place from August 1 to September 16. (ANI)

