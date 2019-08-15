Liam Dawson signs new three-year deal with Hampshire Cricket

Hampshire [UK], Aug 15 (ANI): County Club Hampshire Cricket on Thursday announced a new three-year deal with all-rounder Liam Dawson.

Dawson, who has made 369 appearances across all formats for Hampshire since making his first-team debut back in 2007, has agreed on a new three-year deal.

"I'm very happy to commit to another three years at the Hampshire, a club I've been at since I was 10 years old. I had offers from a couple of other teams, but I felt the progress that we've made, particularly in red-ball cricket, has shown potentially we could win the Championship in the near future and I'd love to be a part of that," Dawson said in an official statement.

"After speaking to the club, there's a good vision going forward and what we're going to try and to do to win trophies and a County Championship in the next few years," he added.

After featuring for Hampshire's age-group sides as a youngster, Dawson broke into the first-team at the end of the 2007 campaign, making his debut in a List A match against Northamptonshire at the age of just 17.

His contributions with both bat and ball have been integral to the side's success ever since, with 10,532 runs to his name to go with 369 wickets in all formats.

The 29-year-old has featured prominently as part of multiple trophy successes, helping Hampshire claim their first T20 trophy in 2010, limited-overs double in 2012 and last year's Royal London One-Day Cup triumph at Lord's.

"Liam has been an integral part of the side for a long time now and we're delighted that he's committed his long-term future to the club. His excellent contributions with both bat and ball across all formats have been crucial to our success for a significant period of time and, having played for the Hampshire age-group sides and Academy as a youngster, we're proud of what he's achieved both here and with England," Director of Cricket, Giles White said.

His skill in all disciplines has also earned him international honours with England in recent years, claiming Test, ODI, and T20I caps, whilst also being a member of the 15-man 2019 World Cup-winning squad as Eoin Morgan's men created history at Lord's in July. (ANI)

