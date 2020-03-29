'Like a tracer bullet': Ravi Shastri urges people to stay indoors in his trademark style

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Using his iconic commentary line 'like a tracer bullet', coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri on Sunday urged the citizens of the country to stay indoors as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

"Stay indoors people. Crucial phase this. The only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona (COVID-19). Stay in before the bugger gets you #IndiaFightsCorona #Covid19India," Shastri tweeted.



On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to impose a 21-day lockdown in the country as a precautionary measure against the spread of the highly contagious infection.

"In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days -- three weeks. It is a kind of a curfew," the Prime Minister had said during his address to the nation.

"If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years," he had added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1023 in India (including 901 active cases, 95 cured or discharged people) and 27 deaths.

The World Health Organisation had termed the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

