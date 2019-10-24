Ziva Dhoni helps MS Dhoni to clean up his vehicle (Photo/ MS Dhoni Instagram)
Ziva Dhoni helps MS Dhoni to clean up his vehicle (Photo/ MS Dhoni Instagram)

Like father, like daughter: Ziva helps Dhoni clean up his car

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Former India skipper MS Dhoni on Thursday shared a perfect anecdote as to how a little help never harmed anyone.
Dhoni shared a boomerang video on Instagram in which his daughter Ziva is helping the Ranchi-born star in cleaning his car.
"A little help always goes a long way especially when u realise it's a big vehicle," Dhoni wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A little help always goes a long way specially when u realise it’s a big vehicle

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Oct 24, 2019 at 3:02am PDT


Earlier this month, the ace cricketer took to Instagram to share an adorable collage of Ziva and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh wearing an identical pair of sunglasses.
Dhoni shared a funny story about his four-and-a-half-year-old daughter who came across a picture of the 'Padmavat' actor and rushed to her room, only to return wearing a similar pair of sunglasses.
The cricketer shared a picture and wrote, "Ziva was like why is he wearing my glasses then she goes upstairs to find hers and finally says my glasses r with me only. kids r different these days.at four and a half I won't have even registered that I have similar sunglasses. next time she meets Ranveer I am sure she will say I have the same glasses as urs."
After reading the story, a happy Ranveer appreciated the dressing sense of the child and wrote, "Hahahahaha FASHIONISTA Z!!! "

The 38-year-old is currently enjoying some time away from the game and he last played competitive cricket during the World Cup.
He had to endure criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the tournament. Especially in the games against England and New Zealand (semi-final), he had to bear the brunt of netizens who deemed him as the reason for the Men in Blue's loss.
Commenting on Dhoni's future in the team, Sourav Ganguly, after taking charge as the 39th president of BCCI, said that he would talk to the wicket-keeper batsman and then come to a conclusion about his future.
"I do not know what is in his mind and what he thinks about his career, we will deal with that. He is one of the greats of the game. India is very proud to have MS Dhoni. When you sit down and take note of what he has done, you say wow. Champions don't finish that easily. Till I am around, everybody will be respected. That does not change," Ganguly had told reporters on Wednesday. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:59 IST

Liverpool to take action after racist banner against Origi surfaces

Leeds [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): England football club Liverpool FC will be taking action against fans after a racist banner against striker Divock Origi surfaced during the Champions League match against Genk on Wednesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:53 IST

Harry Maguire enjoying being part of 'big club' Manchester United

Leeds [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Harry Maguire said he is enjoying being a part of a 'big club' like Manchester United and wants to stay with them for a long time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:14 IST

China to host FIFA Club World Cup in 2021

Zurich [Switzerland], Oct 24 (ANI): The FIFA Council in a unanimous decision appointed China as host of the first edition of the new FIFA Club World Cup in 2021 on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:05 IST

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 schedule announced

Dubai [UAE], Oct 24 (ANI): The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced the schedule of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, which will be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 10.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:47 IST

Alisson Becker elated after Liverpool's victory over Genk

Liverpool [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is 'happy' with team's performance as they defeated Genk by 4-1 in the Champions League on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:20 IST

Cricket fraternity wishes Wriddhiman Saha on 35th birthday

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): As India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha turned 35 on Thursday, cricket fraternity poured in wishes for the cricketer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:15 IST

Yuvraj Singh to play for Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10 league

London [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been named as Indian icon player for Maratha Arabians' in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 league on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:11 IST

Do not be a Guardiola or Klopp: Bosz urges young managers

Leeds [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz said that young managers should develop their own styles and should not try to imitate Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:41 IST

Strategic time out will add extra dimension to the result: Dobson

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 24 (ANI): Head of Big Bash League Alistair Dobson on Thursday said that the new rule will add an extra tactical dimension to the result of the game.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:30 IST

Sesan Adedeji becomes first Nigerian to score half-century

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Oct 24 (ANI): Nigerian batsman Sesan Adedeji on Thursday became the first cricketer from the country to score a T20I half-century.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:27 IST

Kidambi Srikanth congratulates Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday congratulated former skipper Sourav Ganguly on becoming the 39th Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:12 IST

No spin bowling alternative beyond Lyon a 'real issue': Shane Warne

London [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne believes that the lack of bench strength in the spin bowling department is a 'real issue' in Test cricket for Australia.

Read More
iocl