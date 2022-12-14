Like Father Like Son: Arjun Tendulkar emulates dad Sachin, smashes century on Ranji debut

Porvorim (Goa) [India], December 14 (ANI): Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, followed in the footsteps of his father to score a century on his Ranji Trophy debut against Rajasthan on Wednesday.

34 years back in 1988, it was Sachin who had smashed a century against Gujarat on his Ranji Trophy debut against Mumbai as a 15-year-old. In 2022, it is his son, who is also making his first-class debut, who reached the triple figures against Rajasthan.

Arjun is primarily a fast bowler and moved to Goa from Mumbai at the start of the season for more opportunities to play. Before making this shift, he had represented Mumbai in only two T20 matches.



After Eknath Kerkar fell for just 3 runs, with the scoreline reading 201/5 for Goa, Arjun arrived at the crease. He finished the first day of the match with four runs next to his name. The next day, Arjun along with Suyansh Prabhudessai continued to make Rajasthan bowlers toil hard for a breakthrough. By the time of tea on the second day of the match, the pair had added an unbeaten stand of 209 runs, with Arjun unbeaten on 112 and Prabhudessai unbeaten on 172. Goa's score currently stands at 410/5 after being put to bat by Rajasthan.

Arjun's stint with Goa started off with huge promise during the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, in which he took 10 wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 5.69. He continued his good run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well, taking seven wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 4.98. He finished as Goa's leading wicket-taker in the competition, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Arjun Tendulkar is also part of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but has not made his debut for the team. (ANI)

