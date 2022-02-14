Limited spectators to be allowed for NZ-SA Test series

Christchurch [New Zealand], February 14 (ANI): A limited number of tickets to the two upcoming Tests between New Zealand and South Africa at Christchurch's Hagley Oval were made available to the public on Monday with stringent COVID-19 regulations applying.

Under the red settings of the Government's Covid-19 Protection Framework system, spectators will be able to attend the Tests if confined to small, separated "pods" numbering no more than 100 persons, each of whom will be required to use dedicated entry and egress gates, Hagley Oval's mobile ordering system for food & beverage, pod-specific toilet facilities, and QR scan codes.

"Patrons who had purchased tickets for the first Test under the previous Covid-19 settings have already been given a priority window to re-purchase pod tickets, while players' family members and friends, and commercial partners have also been given priority access," stated an official release.



That has left a very limited number of tickets for the first Test, which starts on Thursday, but slightly more availability for the second Test, starting on February 25.

Patrons attending the Tests will be required to produce Vaccine Pass Certificates to enter the venue and will be asked to follow recommended public health guidelines, including practicing social distancing and wearing a mask, wherever possible.

The first Test between New Zealand and South Africa begins February 17. (ANI)

