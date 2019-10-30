Lisa Keightley appointed England women's team coach

London [UK], Oct (30): England Cricket Board on Wednesday appointed former Australian batter Lisa Keightley as the head coach of the women's team.

Keightley is currently the coach of Perth Scorchers in the Women's Big Bash League

The former Australia cricketer, who became the first woman to smash a century at Lord's in 1998, has become England Women's first full-time female head coach.

Acknowledging the development, Keightley said: "I'm massively excited. It's a huge opportunity. It's a team full of world-class players and to be given the chance to work with some of the players who I worked with a few years ago is really exciting. I can't wait to get started and see where we can get to."

"England are the current 50-over World Champions and they made it to the final of the last ICC Women's T20 World Cup. They're a very competitive side and they wouldn't be in big matches like that if they didn't have a really strong group of players who can perform on the big stage. I'm really looking forward to getting underway and helping the team progress," she added.

Keightley has featured in 82 ODIs for Australia and has scored 2630 runs with an average of 39.84. (ANI)

