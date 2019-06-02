Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Liton Das
Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Liton Das

Liton Das admits CWC'19 match against SA challenging

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 12:04 IST

Dubai [UAE], Jun 1 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman Liton Das admitted that Bangladesh's opening ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against South Africa would be a tough challenge but stressed that his team can win if they play to best of their abilities.
Bangladesh have improved in multi-nation tournaments. The team had qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2015 edition and finished as semi-finalists of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Bangladesh, captained by Mashrafe Mortaza, will meet South Africa at The Oval on June 2.
"Nothing will be easy. South Africa has a bowling attack and the batsmen. They are used to these conditions and it will be challenging for us but it's not like we won't be able to do it. If we play well on that day, then we will win," ICC quoted Liton, as saying.
Liton further said Bangladesh will start their World Cup campaign with a mentality to win.
"It's not about this being the first match. Even if it was the last match, we would be thinking of winning because that is what we came here for. So we will play with the mentality to win," he said.
Bangladesh were handed a 95-run defeat at the hands of India in their second warm-up match after their first practice game against Pakistan was washed out. Liton impressed with his 90-ball 73, which included 10 boundaries, against India. The right-hander stressed that he is preparing to bat in the middle if the team requires.
"So far I have been opening the innings. Now I will have to grow this mentality (to play down the order) in the practice session so that I am prepared to bat anywhere."
"It is not that only three cricketers are looking for a spot, all the 15 members are looking to get in. But you cannot play more than 11 cricketers, so naturally a few will be warming the bench. All I can say is that I will wait for my opportunity and try to utilise it to the best of my ability when it comes my way," he concluded. (ANI)

