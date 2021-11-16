'Little disgusting no': Akhtar as Wade, Stoinis drink from wicket-keeper's shoe after WC win

Dubai [UAE], November 16 (ANI): Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has termed Australian players Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis' celebrations of drinking from the shoe as "little disgusting".

Wade and Stoinis celebrated the team's maiden T20 World Cup triumph at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium by drinking from the wicket-keeper's shoe.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had shared a video from Australia's dressing room where the players can be seen enjoying the final win.



Wade and Stoinis went a step ahead and poured the drink in Wade's shoe and drank to join the unique celebrations which the former Pakistan pacer found "disgusting".

"A little disgusting way of celebrating no??" Akhtar tweeted the same video.

Mitchell Marsh's brutal unbeaten 77 helped Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets as the Aussies lifted the coveted trophy for the first time.

After the victory, skipper Aaron Finch described the feeling of winning the maiden T20 World Cup title as "awesome" and said the victory is great for Australian cricket. (ANI)

