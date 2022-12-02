Litton Das to lead Bangladesh in ODI series against India

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday announced Litton Kumer Das as team's ODI captain for the upcoming three-match series against India starting December 4.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India due to a groin injury.

The southpaw has been advised rest for two weeks and has also become uncertain for Bangladesh's opening Test against India in Chattogram.



Tamim sustained the injury on Wednesday during a warm-up match. Taskin Ahmed, the fast bowler, was ruled out of the first ODI due to a back ailment earlier on Thursday.

The National Selection Panel has included left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam in the side as cover for Taskin.

The first ODI will be played on Sunday in Dhaka, followed by the second on December 7 at the same venue and the final on December 10 in Chattogram.

The two-match Test series will start on December 14 and the second Test will take place on December 19.

Bangladesh ODI squad: Litton Kumer Das, Anamul Hague Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir All Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam. (ANI)

