Lizelle Lee, Tammy Beaumont among nominees for ICC Women's ODI Player of the Year

Dubai [UAE], December 29 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed that Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Tammy Beaumont (England), Hayley Mathews (West Indies) and Fatima Sana (Pakistan) have been nominated for Women's ODI Player of the Year accolade.

The ICC Awards 2021 will recognise the outstanding achievements and feats in cricket over the past year - here's everything you need to know about it.

Lizelle Lee managed to score 632 runs in 11 matches at an average of 90.28 with one century and five half-centuries. She was in a league of her own in ODIs this year, finishing as the highest run-scorer in 2021 in the 50-over format.



Tammy Beaumont scored 503 runs in 11 matches at an average of 62.87 with one century and four half-centuries. Tammy Beaumont was the joint second-highest run-scorer in ODIs in 2021, tied on 503 runs with India's Mithali Raj.

Beaumont had a dream start to the year, scoring four consecutive fifties in her first four ODIs of the year. She was the leading run-scorer in the ODI series when England travelled to New Zealand and carried her form over to the series against India at home, where she scored a brilliant 87* in the first match.

Hayley Mathews registered 380 runs in 14 matches at an average of 29.23 with one century and one half-century. She also scalped 18 wickets at an average of 22.44 and an economy rate of 3.33.

Hayley Matthews was brilliant both with the bat and the ball, finishing in the top 10 ODI run-getters and wicket-takers in 2021. She was the Player of the Series in the ODI leg when Pakistan came touring. She scored 168 runs, which included a century, and scalped seven wickets in a series that West Indies won 3-2.

Fatima Sana took 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 24.90 with one five-wicket haul. 132 runs at an average of 14.66. Having made her debut in May 2019, Fatima Sana had played only two ODIs before the start of the year, but the 20-year-old showed tremendous maturity throughout the year and was one of the few bright spots for Pakistan. (ANI)

