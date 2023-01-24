LLC Masters 2023: Shane Watson, Upul Tharanga, Kevin O'Brien confirm participation

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Legendary Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, former Sri Lankan opener Upul Tharanga, former Ireland batter Kevin O'Brien and Indian pacer Ashok Dinda are some new players who have confirmed their participation for the LLC Masters, announced Legends League Cricket (LLC) on Monday.

LLC Masters will be played in Qatar from February 27 to March 8, 2023. Players from 12 nations will play during LLC Masters this year.

The list of confirmed players includes Chris Gayle, Irfan Pathan, Asghar Afghan and Monty Panesar.

Upul Tharanga said, "It was really a great experience playing the first season of Legends League Cricket as playing with other legends has nostalgic feelings of playing for the country."

Kevin O'Brien said, "Having played both seasons, I am so excited to once again showcase my skills and talent and play some really competitive cricket. I look forward to performing well for my team at LLC Masters."



Ashok Dinda said, "The last season in India was really good for me as far as my performance was concerned. I look forward to enjoying the game during LLC Masters as well."

Shane Watson said, "I carry some special memories from last season and hope to create more while entertaining our fans."

Albie Morkel said, "I am very excited to be part of the Legends again. Looking forward to the tournament in Qatar."

Former Bangladesh batter Rajin Saleh said, "I am following the Legends League Cricket. I am looking forward to some quality cricket during LLC Masters, considering the seriousness of the last seasons."

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, of Legends League Cricket, said, "The player's pool is getting bigger for LLC Masters. We are going to witness some old rivalries and good competitive cricket this season. We will soon be announcing the schedule for the matches in the coming days." (ANI)

