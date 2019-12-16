Lockie Ferguson out of Test series against Australia due to injury

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled of the remainder of Test series against Australia after he sustained a right calf-muscle tendon strain.

Ferguson picked the injury during the first Test against Australia which the latter won by 296 runs on Sunday.

"Lockie Ferguson is returning home from Australia after sustaining a grade two right calf-muscle tendon strain while bowling in the 1st Test in Perth. The injury is expected to need four to six weeks rehabilitation. A replacement player will be named in the next 24 hours. #AUSvNZ," Blackcaps tweeted on Monday.

Australia have gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and the second Test will begin on December 26. (ANI)

