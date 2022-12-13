London Spirit named Ashley Noffke as head coach in the women's Hundred

London [UK], December 13 (ANI): London Spirit on Monday announced Ashley Noffke as its Women's Head Coach for the next two seasons of The Hundred.

Noffke will bring with him a wealth of experience and a long record of success, having led Brisbane Heat to the knockout stages of four consecutive editions of the Women's Big Bash League in Australia, winning the title in 2019.

Following a playing career that saw him play in England, the Indian Premier League and his native Australia, Noffke has coached in both men and women's cricket since 2010. He joined the Heat and Queensland Fire in 2019, and immediately developed a reputation for both success and innovation in the women's game.



London Spirit General Manager, Fraser Stewart, said in an official statement: "We are delighted to have obtained Ashley as our new Women's Head Coach. He was the outstanding candidate from a list of very impressive applicants, showing the strength and allure of The Hundred and the women's game. We look forward to seeing the impact he can have on our talented squad, both developing players and delivering results on the field.

"The entire London Spirit organisation would also like to place on record our thanks to Trevor Griffin for all his work over the last two years. Trevor led the team to a fourth-place finish in the first edition of the Hundred, only missing out on a place in the Eliminator on Net Run Rate and has worked tirelessly for the betterment of the team. We are extremely grateful for all his hard work," Stewart further added.

Ashley Noffke added: "I am delighted to be appointed as Head Coach of the London Spirit Women's team. I have been attracted by the explosive nature of the competition and look forward to helping ensure that the Spirit are challenging for the trophy at the end of August. Lord's is a very special place for me, having played for Middlesex for two seasons in 2002 and 2003, and I can't wait to get back to the Home of Cricket next summer." (ANI)

