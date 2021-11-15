Long term focus is on WC but every series is equally important, says KL Rahul

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 15 (ANI): India T20I deputy KL Rahul on Monday said that the long-term focus of his side will be the next World Cup but every series from this point is equally point.

India and New Zealand will be squaring off in a three-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday in Jaipur. Rohit will be leading the side with Rahul acting as deputy.

"The long-term goal is to focus on the World Cup but we will focus on the process and every series from now on is important. We will try to see what combinations are perfect for us and can be used for the world cup but right now we will be focusing on one series at a time," said Rahul during a virtual press conference on Monday.



Rahul also praised batter Rohit Sharma and said that his tactics and understanding of a game are really commendable.

"There is no new thing is Rohit's captaincy. We have been seeing him leading the Mumbai Indians for a long time now and his stats are so great. He has a good understanding of the game and his tactic is really good. We all enjoy watching Rohit bat. He is a great guy to be around and all of us are excited about the New Zealand series," said Rahul.

Speaking about his role in the team, Rahul said, "I think it's a collective effort whatever happens in a team's sport like cricket. Everybody should be clear about their roles. All the players in the team, have been together for a very long time, we get along really well. It will be fun to go out and play."

New Zealand will play a T20I series and then follow it up with two Test matches. The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata.

The two Tests will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7). (ANI)

