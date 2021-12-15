'Long way to go': Jadeja on his road to recovery

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday shared a picture of himself in Test jersey saying that he has a long way to go on his road to recovery.

Jadeja has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa due to an injury.

"Long way to go," Jadeja wrote on Twitter.



Earlier, there were some reports saying Jadeja might consider retiring from Test cricket in order to prolong his white-ball career.

Jadeja had suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur against New Zealand. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm.

He was advised to rest and hence was ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand. (ANI)

