Longer Morgan is there, the better, says coach Silverwood

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 11 (ANI): England Coach Chris Silverwood backed the English skipper Eoin Morgan on his decision to continue leading his side in the white-ball format despite his side getting knocked out of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Daryl Mitchell's superb unbeaten fifty fired New Zealand into their first-ever ICC men's T20 World Cup final following a thrilling win over England on Wednesday.

"The longer he is there, the better. He's got to make that decision himself. Morgs and I talk a lot. We are always chatting away. Even last night on the coach on the way back, his mind had already gone on to the next [World Cup], what do we need to do, what are we looking for. As soon as those conversations start, in my mind, that is it for us: he's in. He wants it, and he wants to lead. I think he will make his mind up when he's ready," said Silverwood as reported by ESPNcricinfo.



"He's a very strong leader and has been for many years now. I still think he's got a lot of years in front of him that he can give to this team, and this team enjoy having him at the front. I think we are a stronger unit for it. We've seen that, at stages in the tournament, he has slipped down the order to let others put their mark on the game," he added.

Silverwood further said that Morgan's leadership overshadows his batting performance and brings a tactical point of view to the team.

"He probably hasn't got the runs he wanted, but the value he brings as a leader outweighs that. That's how I see it. What he brings to the team from a tactical point of view, a motivational point of view and from the way he gets all the players and staff to buy in behind him and to follow him... I think he brings so much more than just the batting," said Silverwood.

Earlier on Wednesday, Eoin Morgan has indicated that he will continue to lead England in the white-ball format despite his side getting knocked out of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Chasing 167, New Zealand were on the back foot when key duo Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson were dismissed by Chris Woakes inside the first three overs of the reply. But the ship was steadied by Mitchell and Devon Conway, who added 82 for the third wicket before Jimmy Neesham whacked 26 from 10 to turn the tide in his side's favour. (ANI)

