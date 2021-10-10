Looking at Smriti Mandhana as leader but will give good thought before deciding: Ramesh Powar

Queensland [Australia], October 10 (ANI): Indian women's cricket team head coach Ramesh Powar is optimistic about star opener Smriti Mandhana leading the side in the future.

However, Powar also said that the management will not hurry on the decision.

"We are looking at her (Smriti ) as a leader as always. She is the vice-captain for the side. At some point, she will lead this. I don't know the format right now, BCCI and selectors will get to decide the next course of action," said Powar after India lost the third and final T20I against Australia on Sunday.



"At some point, we have to address the talks around future leader shop but after World Cup, we will decide what is happening. We will not hurry it up and we will give it a good thought and then we will decide what is happening," he added.

Eight Indian women's cricketers will be playing WBBL this year in Australia. Speaking about how foreign leagues have helped Smriti and other players, the head coach said, "Smriti will play WBBL and she has played the Hundred so she gets the lots of game and that makes a lot of difference as we don't get a lot of matches in India."

"I think Smriti is up there and she will slowly and steadily improve and her role will change with time," he added.

Australia landed a crushing blow to India as visitors failed to finish the tour on high after suffering a loss by 14 runs in the third and final T20I here at the Metricon Stadium in Carrara on Sunday.

With this victory, Australia claimed the multi-format series 11-5. India wasn't able to chase the target of 150 in the allotted 20 overs after a spirited performance from Australian bowlers. (ANI)

