Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)
Looking forward to a great new innings: Mamata Banerjee congratulates Sourav Ganguly

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:27 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, who is set to become the president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), saying that she is looking forward to a great new innings.
Ganguly is the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).
Banerjee took to Twitter and wrote: "Heartiest congratulations to @SGanguly99 for being unanimously elected @BCCI President. Wish you all the best for your term. You have made India and #Bangla proud. We were proud of your tenure as CAB President. Looking forward to a great new innings."
Earlier in the day, BCCI's acting president CK Khanna also hailed the decision to appoint Sourav Ganguly as the president of the cricket governing body.
"It is a matter of great pride that former India captain Sourav Ganguly is now set to lead as president of BCCI with his vast experience as cricketer and as former India captain," Khanna told ANI.
"Also, he is member of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and president of CAB. He will lead BCCI to new heights and I am confident that he will take dynamic decisions because BCCI's past few years had faced tough time. We are confident that under his leadership his entire team will do great job during his tenure. I wish all the very best to Sourav and his team," he added. (ANI)

