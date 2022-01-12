Looking forward to Women's Ashes, have 'fire in the belly', says Lanning

Sydney [Australia], January 12 (ANI): Australia skipper Meg Lanning on Wednesday said that she is really looking forward to the upcoming Women's Ashes and every member of her squad cannot wait to get out on the park.

Lanning's remark came as Australia announced its squad on Wednesday for the upcoming Women's Ashes. The men's team has already won the Ashes, after having an unassailable 3-0 lead after four matches.

"It's been great to watch the men do so well and really show that competitiveness and put the fire in the belly, so we are looking forward to it," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Lanning as saying.

"The Ashes is extremely important, and we are going out there to win that series. That's something we always want to do. Once we get through that, we will look towards the World Cup," she added.



The Cricket Australia National Selection Panel (NSP) on Wednesday announced the following 15-player squad for the upcoming Women's Ashes Series against England.

The multi-format series will begin on January 20 with three T20 Internationals at Adelaide Oval, followed by the Test match at Oval in Canberra from January 27-30. Oval will also host the first One-Day International, a day-night clash on February 3, while the following two ODIs will be played at Melbourne's Junction Oval on February 6 and 8.

Across the series, teams are awarded two points for each ODI and T20 INTL win, while a Test win is worth four points. If a match is drawn the points are shared. The team that accumulates the most points at the end of the series will be awarded the Ashes.

Australia's squad for Ashes series: Darcie Brown (SA/Northern Districts CC), Nicola Carey (TAS/North Hobart CC), Hannah Darlington (NSW/Campbelltown-Camden CC), Ashleigh Gardner (NSW/Bankstown CC), Rachael Haynes (VC) (NSW/Sydney CC), Alyssa Healy (NSW/Sydney CC), Jess Jonassen (QLD/University of Queensland CC), Alana King (WA/Midland Guildford CC), Meg Lanning (C) (VIC/Box Hill CC), Tahlia McGrath (SA/Glenelg CC), Beth Mooney (QLD/Sandgate-Redcliffe CC), Ellyse Perry (VIC/Dandenong CC), Megan Schutt (SA/Sturt CC), Annabel Sutherland (VIC/Prahan CC), and Tayla Vlaeminck (VIC/Plenty Valley CC).

Head Coach: Matthew Mott, and Assistant Coaches: Shelley Nitschke, Ben Sawyer. (ANI)

