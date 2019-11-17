Looks like Perry has a little bit of an AC injury: Erin Burns

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 17 : Sydney Sixers all-rounder Erin Burns said that it looks like her teammate Ellyse Perry has suffered an AC injury during their match against Melbourne Renegades on Sunday.

"It looks like she (Perry) has a little bit of an AC injury," Cricket.com.au quoted Burns as saying.

Melbourne Renegades won the match by two wickets after they successfully chased the 140-run target in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League.

However, Burns is certain that Perry can make a comeback from that.

"But if anyone can come back from that kind of stuff it's Ellyse. She kind of soldiered on pretty well there even though she was running one arm down," she said.

