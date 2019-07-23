Lord's celebrate England women's 2-year anniversary of Cricket World Cup triumph

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Home of Cricket, the Lord's on Tuesday praised the Heather Knight-led England on the two-year anniversary of lifting the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2017 trophy.
Lord's Cricket Ground in a tweet shared an animated video of Knight celebrating the World Cup victory with her teammates.
"#OnThisDay at Lord's in 2017... @Heatherknight55 lifted the @cricketworldcup trophy after @englandcricket beat India by nine runs. #LoveLords," Lord's Cricket Ground said.
Cricket World Cup said that the day was a delight for England but despair for India as pacer Anya Shrubsole scripted a stunning comeback to help England beat India in the final at Lord's.
A delight for England, despair for India. #OnThisDay in 2017, Anya Shrubsole scripted a stunning comeback as England won the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at Lord's," Cricket World Cup wrote.
England Cricket posted a picture of the World Cup winning team with the trophy and captioned it, "#OnThisDay in 2017 #GoBoldly."
England defeated India by nine runs in the final of the World Cup at Lord's. Shrubsole's six-wicket haul declined Mithali Raj-led India from winning its first-ever title. (ANI)
