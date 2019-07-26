England registered a 143-run victory against Ireland on day three of the one-off Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground. (Photo/England Cricket Twitter)
Lord's Test: England defeat Ireland by 143 runs

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:32 IST

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): England registered a 143-run victory against Ireland on day three of the one-off Test match here at Lord's Cricket Ground on Friday.
For England, Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad bagged six and four wickets, respectively.
Earlier, England resumed their batting on 303/9. Broad and Olly Stone came out to bat but failed to add a single run on the scoreboard. Stone was bowled out by Stuart Thompson and restricted England to 303 runs.
Ireland chasing a target of 182 were bowled out for 38 runs in just 94 balls. This was the lowest team total at the Lord's and the worst innings by any team since 1955.
For Ireland, skipper William Porterfield along with James McCollum opened the batting. Woakes provided the early breakthrough for the English team in the fourth over, Jonny Bairstow caught brilliant catch of Potterfield (2) behind the stumps.
After the fall of the first wicket, the Irish team lost wickets in quick intervals. Andy Balbirnie joined McCollum in the middle. Balbirnie (5) could not able to hold his end for long and became the victim of Broad on the last delivery of the seventh over.
In the very next over Paul Sterling (0) gave away his wicket cheaply to Woakes. After the dismissal of Sterling, Ireland's score was at 3/19.
Visitors could not overcome with the early blows as they kept on losing wickets at quick succession. Ireland lost three wickets adding just five runs to the scoreboard. McCollum (11), Gary Wilson (0), and Kevin O'Brien (4) failed to leave their mark.
After the collapse of the Irish batting order, tailenders too departed early. Mark Adair (8), Stuart Thompson (4), Andy McBrine (0), and Tim Murtagh (2) could not take their team over the line.
Brief scores: England 303 (Jack Leech 92, Jason Roy 72, Mark Adair 3-66) defeated Ireland 38 (James McCollum 11, Chris Woakes 6-17, Stuart Broad 4-19) by 143 runs. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:58 IST

