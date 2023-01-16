Lots of credit goes to them for our success: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill introduce Indian cricket team's special trio

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 16 (ANI): After clinching the ODI series against Sri Lanka by 3-0, India batters Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill introduced the throwdown specialists Raghu, Nuwan and Daya in a great gesture during their interview and credited the trio for team's success.

A destructive powerplay spell from Mohammed Siraj continued Sri Lanka's downfall for the third straight ODI, helping the hosts clinch a massive 317-run win in the final ODI at Kerala on Sunday. With this, India won the ODI series 3-0.

.@imVkohli & @ShubmanGill reflect on the efforts put behind the scenes, courtesy this trio of throwdown specialists



You wouldn't want to miss this sneak peek into #TeamIndia's backstage heroes - By @ameyatilak



Special Feature #INDvSLhttps://t.co/SFYQKgKkW2 pic.twitter.com/zY0g2pjJHI — BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2023



In an official video posted by BCCI on their Twitter handle, former India captain Kohli stated that the trio made the biggest difference in his career and thanked Team India's throwdown specialists after the ODI series win in Trivandrum.

Introducing these support staff, Virat Kohli said, "This is Raghu, Daya, Nuwan - they challenge us every day with 145 kmph, 150 kmph, practice sessions are so intense, make us ready for the match, they had played a big role in my success, so everyone should remember their faces and names so thank you, guys".

"To be honest, They've given us world-class practice on a daily basis and they challenge us in the nets. A lot of credit goes to them for our success, their contribution has been unbelievable.

And tell how we will face if we have to play ball at the speed of 14-150KMPH on the field. He always gets us out and keeps testing us," he added.

Kohli won the 'Man of the Match' award for his match-winning ton and also the 'Man of the Series' for scoring 283 runs in the series, which included two centuries.

"To be honest they make the biggest difference in my career. The cricketer I was before this kind of practice and where I am today, most of the credit goes to him. Who made us practice daily. I think Shubman must be feeling the same way. His contribution is incredible. You must remember their faces and names because this is the reason behind our success," said the former India captain.

Coming to the match, They have also recorded the biggest win in terms of runs in the history of ODI cricket and are the first team ever to register a win by a margin of 300 runs or more.

Electing to bat first, India got off to a wonderful start, with skipper Rohit Sharma (42) having an opening stand of 95 runs with Shubman Gill. Later, Gill teamed with Virat Kohli to stitch a 131-run second wicket stand and brought up his second ODI ton, before being dismissed for 116 off 97 balls. Virat took Lankan bowlers to the attack, smashing an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls, consisting of 12 fours and eight sixes.

For SL, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara picked two wickets each while Chamika Karunaratne got one scalp.

Chasing 391, Sri Lanka could not put up a fight and a powerplay spell from Mohammed Siraj (4/32) demolished any hopes of redemption, leaving Lanka at 39/6. The visitors were dismissed for just 73 and lost the match by 317 runs.

Siraj's spell of 4/32 proved to be lethal for Lanka. Kuldeep Yadav (2/16) and Mohammed Shami (2/20) got wickets too. Only three Lanka batters, Nuwanidu Fernando (19), skipper Dasun Shanaka (11) and Kasun Rajitha (13*) touched double digits. (ANI)