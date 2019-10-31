Love of people makes you feel grateful: Sourav Ganguly

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Overwhelmed with love and affection being showered by his fans, Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that the love of so many people makes him feel grateful.

Ganguly shared a picture of himself on Twitter in which he is at the check-in of Bengaluru airport and is surrounded by many people.

"At the check-in airport of Bangalore .. the love of people makes u feel so grateful," Ganguly tweeted.



The 47-year-old had visited Bengaluru to meet National Cricket Academy's head Rahul Dravid at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to discuss the roadmap to revive the institution.

The two former Indian cricketers reviewed a road map to take the academy to a new level.

Ganguly, along with NCA officials, also visited the proposed land for building a new NCA facility in Bengaluru.

The cricket governing body has got an additional 15 acres of land from the Karnataka government for setting up the Centre of Excellence near the international airport here.

BCCI had completed the 25-acre deal with the state government in May. The total area of the facility is now 40 acres.

Currently, the NCA is situated adjacent to the Chinnaswamy Stadium and it has been criticised for becoming just a 'rehabilitation centre'.

For over a couple of years now, the BCCI has been planning to find an alternate location to build the NCA with state-of-the-art facilities.

The land allocated for the NCA is a stone's throw away from the Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli. It should be adequate for three grounds, apart from indoor nets, administrative buildings, and the hostels. The land allotted is said to be on a 99-year lease. (ANI)

