"Loved my time down in Tasmania during Big Bash": Spinner Paddy Dooley signs first state contract

Melbourne [Australia], May 4 (ANI): Unorthodox left-arm spinner Paddy Dooley has signed his first state contract for one year with Tasmania in Australia as per ESPNcricinfo.

The 25-year-old had come to the limelight playing for Hobart Hurricanes in the last season's BBL. Dooley had previously played for Brisbane Heat during the 2021-22 campaign.

"I'm really excited to have signed my first state contract and to be joining the Tigers next season," Dooley said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Playing for Hurricanes, he had picked 19 wickets in 10 matches. In the tournament, he came out as a leading wicket-taker spinner. After a successful stint for Hurricanes, he made his List A debut for Queensland in February.



"I had a great time and learnt a lot working with Jeff and all of the players and staff at the Hurricanes last season, so it's great for me that there's also that cross over into the Tigers program in a lot of ways," he added.

Dooley expressed his joy after joining the Tasmania team, he said that this year with Tasmania would a new experience for him.

"I absolutely loved my time down in Tasmania during the Big Bash, and this year will be a completely new experience for me living as a full-time cricketer, so I can't wait to get down there and get stuck in." Dooley further said.

He also added that although he started with white ball cricket but he has the potential to perform in every format of the game.

"Paddy has obviously found his way into domestic cricket through the white ball game, but I think he also has the potential to play all three formats for us," he said. "To have him supported in a full-time program such as ours, where he has access to all of the strength and conditioning and other training he needs outside of his cricket skills, we think will really be of benefit to him as a cricketer," Dooley concluded. (ANI)

