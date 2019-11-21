Loving England's new batting approach: Michael Vaughan

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Former player Michael Vaughan is loving England's new batting approach to Test cricket.

Vaughan took to Twitter to write: "Loving England's new approach to Test Match batting ... It's not old school ... It's the Test match way .. Will bring them a lot of success me thinks .. #NZvENG."

England put up a score of 241 on day one of the first Test match against New Zealand on Thursday.

All the batsmen played cautiously and three of them, namely Rory Joseph Burns, Joe Denly and Ben Stokes, scored their respective half-century.

Stokes (67*) and Ollie Pope (18*) will resume England's first innings on Friday from 241/4. (ANI)

