'Loving the consistency', says Akhtar as Pakistan beat West Indies in 2nd T20I

Karachi [Pakistan], December 15 (ANI): Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar congratulated Pakistan for register a series win over West Indies after a "consistent" performance here at the National Stadium.

Pakistan overcame their batting blip as well as a maiden half-century by Brandon King and a Romario Shepherd cameo to clinch their seventh successive victory over the West Indies on Tuesday.

This was Pakistan's 19th overall win in this calendar year when they won the second T20I by nine runs that gave them 2-0 unassailable lead on Tuesday.

"Congratulations Pakistan for another T20i series victory. Going great. Loving the consistency," Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar tweeted.



Pakistan slipped from 86 for two in 11 overs to 141 for seven in 18 overs before a late flurry by Shadab Khan (28 not out of 12 balls) helped them reach 172 for eight after they had elected to bat first.

Brandon then struck a career-best 67 in his 13th match and Shepherd scored a 19-ball 35 not out as the two-time former T20 world champions were bowled out for 163 in 20 overs after being 85 for two in the 11th over at one stage.

Brandon struck six fours and three sixes in a 43-ball 67 and added 54 runs for the third wicket with Nicholas Pooran (26), while Shepherd struck two fours and two sixes.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afrdi took three wickets in an over to finish with three for 26, while Mohammad Wasim Jnr followed up his Monday's figures of four for 40 with two for 39, Mohammad Nawaz bagged two for 36 and Haris Rauf scooped two for 40. Shadab Khan remained wicketless, but conceded only 22 runs in his four overs.

While this was Pakistan's seventh successive victory over the West Indies since the April 2, 2017 T20I at the Queen's Park Oval, this was also the 2009 T20 world champions' 19th victory in this calendar year. (ANI)

