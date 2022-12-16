LPL is helping country build its T20I arsenal: Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 15 (ANI): Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya, one of the most destructive batters of his era, said that the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is helping the country build its T20I arsenal and the national side will have a bright future ahead thanks to this league.

Jayasuriya had taken up a new role as the Brand Ambassador of the Lanka Premier League 2022. Along with this, he is also a mentor for the Kandy Falcons franchise and is now looking to give something back to the game and helping nurture young talent.



"This tournament is a great addition to the domestic cricket calendar and has found some great talents in Sri Lanka. It gives us an ideal platform to find and nurture the best cricketing talent. LPL is helping the country to build its T20I arsenal. I am sure that Sri Lanka national team will see lot of players from here, and I believe the national team has a bright future ahead of them," Jayasuriya said, according to an LPL release.

Kandy Falcons have won 5 out of 6 matches played and are top of the table. Speaking about the team, he said, "The team has been performing exceptionally well. Players like Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga among others are giving their best. We have so many young players who have impressed. It is a learning curve for the domestic players playing along with international stars who have tons of experience."

"I am also talking to the players, giving them advice, whenever they come up to me. I am always there to help them. They are always looking to learn, which is a good thing as you become better player by learning constantly," he concluded. (ANI)

