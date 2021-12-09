LPL: Jaffna Kings defeat Kandy Warriors by 14 runs

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 9 (ANI): Jaffna Kings reigned supreme in their match against Kandy Warriors in a rain-curtailed Lanka Premier League match at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

Thisara Perera's Jaffna Kings won a high-scoring game by 14 runs via DLS method. The run riot was triggered by terrific half centuries by Jaffna Kings Captain Thisara Perera who bludgeoned 53 off just 21 balls decked with 6 sixes and 2 boundaries and Avishka Fernando who pounded 53 off 23 illuminated by 7 sixes and helped their team post a total of 181 for 6 in 14 overs in the rain-curtailed contest.



Leading the run chase for the Kandy Warriors was Rovman Powell with an astounding 19-ball 61 laced with 2 boundaries and 7 sixes, while Charith Asalanka smashed 42 off 19 balls.

Asalanka and Kennar Lewis set up the chase with an opening partnership of 64 runs in 6 overs. Thereafter, Lewis and Powell added 81 runs for the second wicket.

However, the Warriors couldn't maintain their momentum following Powell's dismissal in the 12th over and eventually fell short of their target. (ANI)

