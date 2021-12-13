LPL: Mathews stars Colombo Stars beat Galle Gladiators by 41 runs

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 13 (ANI): Angelo Mathews returned from an injury to lead Colombo Stars to a much-needed 41-run win over Galle Gladiators in Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 match on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

After electing to bat first, Colombo Stars captain Mathews opened the innings and helped his team in posting a solid total of 162/7 in the rain-curtailed 18-over match. He hit eight boundaries and three sixes in his innings.

Colombo Stars innings was also bolstered by Dinesh Chandimal who made 36 off 14, smashing 4 fours and 2 sixes in his innings.



In reply, Galle Gladiators were bowled out for 121 in 16.5 overs with Stars pacer Naveen ul-Haq claiming 3 for 27, suffering their second successive defeat in two days.

Kusal Mendis scored 64 runs in 39 balls, with 7 fours and a six in the chase. But he found no support from the remainder of the Galle Gladiators' batting order.

Seekkuge Prasanna, who took 2 for 23, and Ravi Rampaul, who picked 2 for 34, also contributed with the ball for Colombo Stars as they picked up only their second win of the season. (ANI)

