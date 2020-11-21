LPL: Sohail Tanvir tests positive for coronavirus

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 21 (ANI): Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the Lanka Premier League.

Tanvir became the second player to test positive for the Covid-19 in the tournament after arriving in Sri Lanka. The speedster is part of the Kandy Tuskers franchise.

"Unfortunately @sohailmalik614, our own Kandy Tusker has tested positive for #COVID19. We hope he has a speedy recovery and is back in time for the @LPLT20_," the franchise wrote on Twitter.

Tanvir was set to join the former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, local icon Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep among others in the team. His participation in the event now hangs in balance.



Earlier, Canadian batsman, Ravinderpal Singh tested positive for COVID-19. Ravinderpal was set to play for the Colombo Kings franchise but his availability for the tournament now depends on his recovery.

LPL's inaugural season will start next week despite star players including Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga and others have pulled out of the tournament.

In the LPL, five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla, and Jaffna will compete in 23 matches.

Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match of LPL at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26.

Every day there will be doubleheaders till the semi-finals on December 13 and 14. The final will be played on December 16. (ANI)

