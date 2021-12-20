LPL: Was given finishing role by captain and coach for Colombo Stars, says Chandimal

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 20 (ANI): Colombo Stars star performer Dinesh Chandimal has opened up on the franchises' campaign at the Lanka Premier League 2021, saying that despite making a few mistakes, the team can take plenty of positives from the season.

Stars lost to Dambulla Giants by 6 wickets in the Eliminator and were knocked out of the competition. Speaking after the match, Chandimal went on to thank Sri Lanka Cricket and the IPG Group for successfully organising the Lanka Premier League 2021 season despite facing several hurdles.

"We all know with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is tough to hold a tournament like this one. So, I must thank Sri Lanka Cricket and the IPG. They have done tremendously well. They have organised well and hospitality and everything was superb," Chandimal said in an official release.

On a personal level, Chandimal had a fantastic season as he smashed 277 runs in 9 games at an average of 46.17 and a whopping strike rate of 150.54. He is currently 3rd in the list of highest run-getters in the Lanka Premier League 2021. The Sri Lanka veteran explained how he enjoyed the new role that was given to him by the coach and the captain.



"Before the start of the tournament, the captain and the coach asked me to bat at no. 6. They gave me the finishing role. In T20 cricket, this is a new role for me. I think I did well for Colombo Stars this season. Unfortunately, we could not make it through to the final as a team. Overall, I am really happy about my performance," he said.

Chandimal went on to sum up the season for the franchise. "I think we played some outstanding cricket throughout the tournament, but in patches. In some games, we made mistakes. So, it's a mixed feeling. Sometimes, you are happy and sometimes you are sad. I think, overall, we have done well as a team."

Chandimal further revealed the areas where Colombo Stars could have done better and admitted it cost them a few of the games this season.

"I think, as a team, we have gelled well. When we were batting, we could not click as a unit. That cost us games. Especially, in the first six overs, we lost two-three wickets, and we did get going in the first powerplay. That cost us most of the matches we have lost in the tournament," he said.

The right-handed batsman further admitted that Colombo Stars were 20 runs short in the Eliminator after electing to bat. "I think, to be honest, we were short 20 runs. That's what I feel. The pitch was not easy to bat, not like last year. The ball did not come to bat on this track. We were short 20 runs. That's where we lost the game." (ANI)

