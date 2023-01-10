"Luck plays a big part, thankful I made most of that": Virat Kohli after explosive ton against Sri Lanka in first ODI

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 10 (ANI): Following his record-breaking century against Sri Lanka in the first ODI, star Indian batter Virat Kohli said that luck plays a big part in cricket and he could make the most of it during the innings.

Virat also said that he keeps a tab on his diet to remain in "prime shape" for the game.

Virat's 45th ODI century and half-centuries from the Indian openers propelled India to their 22nd 300 plus ODI total against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

"I have had a bit of break, and a couple of practice sessions coming into this game, so I was fresh after that Bangladesh tour. I was excited for home season to start. The openers allowed me to get into the game and I tried to keep my strike rate in check. I was happy I was able to maintain the tempo and we finished with 370," said Virat in a post-match presentation.

"I would take those (dropped chances) any day. Luck plays a big part, you need to thank god on such evenings. These evenings are important, pretty aware of that. Thankful that I made the most of that luck presented to me. I helped the team get 20 runs extra, rather than 350. It is going to be the same thing," added Kohli on being dropped twice.

"Someone will have to score a 150, or 140 to chase this down. But it also gives our bowlers a chance to bowl with dew coming into play. I am quite aware of what I eat, diet is the most important thing at this age. That keeps me in prime shape. That helps me give my 100 per cent for the team," concluded Virat.

Virat Kohli slammed his 45th ODI century and overall his 73rd in international cricket on Tuesday.

The batter accomplished the landmark during India's first ODI against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Virat's 45th ODI ton is his 20th ODI ton on home soil. He has equalled the world record of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar of slamming the most tons in his home country. Both batters have 20 hundreds each in home conditions. Virat took only 99 to accomplish this while Sachin did so in 160 innings.



Other than these two, Hashim Amla of South Africa (14 tons in SA in 69 innings) and Ricky Ponting (14 tons in Australia in 151 innings) also are in the list for most ODI tons in home conditions.

In the second ball of the 47th over bowled by pacer Kasun Rajitha, Kohli took a single to bring up yet another hundred, his back-to-back hundred in ODIs. He had scored a ton against Bangladesh last month during the third ODI.

Kohli's latest century came off 80 balls and comprised 10 boundaries and a six. His knock came at a strike rate of 125.00.

Virat was dismissed by Rajitha for 113, which came from 87 balls.

Virat also surpassed Sachin's record of most ODI hundreds against Sri Lanka by an Indian batter. He has nine centuries against Sri Lanka, as compared to eight by Sachin against the island nation. Virat also has nine ODI tons against West Indies and eight against Australia.

Among the active players, Virat continues being the 'Century King', with a total of 73 tons. Other players that follow him are David Warner (Australia) - 45 Joe Root (England) - 44 Steve Smith (Australia) 42 Rohit Sharma 41 (India).

Virat was the highest scorer in the Indian innings with the team batting after Sri Lanka opted to ball first after winning the toss.

Opener Shubman Gill (70 of 60 balls), Shreyas Iyer (28 of 24 balls) and KL Rahul (39 of 29 balls) also contributed some useful scores.

Rajitha finished with figures of 3/88 in ten overs. Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, skipper Dasun Shanaka and Dhananjay de Silva took a wicket each.

The second ODI will take place on January 12 in Eden Gardens, Kolkata while the second will take place in Greenfield International Stadium at Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

