Lucknow Super Giants announce Arpit Guleria as Mayank Yadav's replacement for remainder of IPL 2023

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday named Arpit Guleria as a replacement for the injured Mayank Yadav for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023," said a statement from IPL.

The right-arm medium bowler made his debut in domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh and currently plays for Services. He has played 15 First-Class matches and 12 List-A games and he has scalped 44 and 11 wickets on the same. He joins LSG for Rs 20 lakh.

Lucknow Super Giants will play against Punjab Kings at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on the weekend doubleheader today.

Lucknow is coming with a victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where they won by one wicket in the last ball. Marcus Stoinis's 65 runs off 28 balls and Nicholas Pooran 62 runs off 19 balls helped Lucknow to chase the massive total of 213. Amit Mishra and Mark Wood took one wicket each by giving 18 and 32 respectively.



While PBKS had lost their previous match with Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets. Matt Short's 36 runs off 24 balls with the assistance of Shahrukh Khan's quick 22 runs off 9 balls, Punjab posted 153/8 against GT.

GT chased down 154 in the last over where Shubman Gill played a knock off 67 balls of 49 runs.

Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh gave a good fight with their bowling but received just one wicket each.

Lucknow with three wins is in second position in the points table while Punjab with two wins and two losses are in 6th position. If LSG wins against PBKS, they will come to the top of the table.

LSG and PBKS have faced each other once where LSG had won the match by 20 runs. (ANI)

