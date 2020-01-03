Lynn, Maxwell, Short to donate for every six they hit during BBL to bushfire appeal

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Australia cricketers Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, and D'Arcy Short will donate 250 dollars each for every six they hit in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) to support the firefighters who are fighting the bushfires.

Brisbane Heat skipper Lynn took to Twitter and wrote, "Hey Guys, for every six I hit in this years Big Bash League I will donate $250 towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal. It is special to see so many athletes from various sports getting in behind the real heroes who are fighting to save lives and properties around our country."



After Lynn's tweet, all-rounder Maxwell and Short too joined him in the cause and both pledged the same.

"Love it Lynny!! I'll match you on $250 per six I hit in this years BBL. Great cause which is helping so many people around the country who are doing it tough right now," Maxwell tweeted.



"Alright I am gonna jump on board and match @lynny50 and @Gmaxi_32 with $250 for every six I hit in the big bash league aswell to donate Red Cross and help those that are doing it tough," Short wrote on Twitter.



Fires have wreaked havoc in parts of Austalia for months and aren't likely to stop anytime soon. Australia is still in the early months of summer and temperatures typically peak in January and February.

The authorities in New South Wales have declared a state of emergency and are planning to carry out evacuations from the fire-affected areas.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has set up a tourist level zone from NSW coastal town of Batemans Bay down to the Victoria border and has urged all visitors to evacuate before Saturday, CNN reported.

"The fire season still has a long time to run," Prime Minister Scott Morrison had said in a news conference.

Australia and New Zealand players are wearing black armbands in the ongoing second Test in Sydney to pay tribute to Fire and Emergency Services and personnel fighting the fires.

SCG Trust and Cricket Australia (CA) also announced that the ODI series in March will be dedicated to raising funds for the Australian Red Cross to support those affected by the bushfires. (ANI)

