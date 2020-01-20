Madda Ram, who impressed Sachin Tendulkar, aspires to become a doctor

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Specially-abled boy Madda Ram, who impressed cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar with his dedication and love for the game, aspires to become a doctor.

"I like to play cricket. I am in seventh class and want to become a doctor," Ram, a native of Dantewada, told ANI.

Tendulkar, on December 31, had shared the video of Ram playing cricket with his friends. Ram cannot walk due to a disability and was seen crawling to take a single in the video that Tendulkar shared.

The former cricketer captioned the video as: "Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket with his friends. It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too."

Tendulkar also wrote a letter to Ram saying: "It felt good looking at the way you are enjoying this game. This offering is for you and your friends. Keep playing."

Ram got a bat and a ball from Tendulkar as well. Ram's coach Sharadh Kumar thanked Tendulkar for his heart-warming gesture.

"I would like to thank Tendulkar as he posted Ram's video on the occasion of New Year," he said. (ANI)

