Made great choice of switching over to spin bowling, says Ajaz Patel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel revealed that he was earlier a fast bowler and he considers himself fortunate to switch over to spin bowling.

Ajaz Patel on Saturday became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings here at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He had achieved the feat on Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand.

"It's been a very special outing for me. It was always a dream to play here at Wankhede and to achieve something like this is not only special for me but for my family as well," Ajaz Patel told India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in a video posted on BCCI TV.



On being asked about switching from fast bowling to spin, Ajaz said, "I really don't have a height of a fast bowler, so I made a great choice of switching over to spin almost ten years ago. It has been a special journey since. I went through a lot of hard work as you know that it takes time to develop the craft," he added.

Meanwhile, India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

With this win, Team India is back to the number 1 spot in ICC Test rankings. The victory over New Zealand also means India sealed the two-match series 1-0, and now Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26. (ANI)

