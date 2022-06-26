Magnificent Mayers puts West Indies in command over Bangladesh

Gros Islet [St Lucia], June 26 (ANI): Kyle Mayers' second Test century has helped put the West Indies in control after the second day of the second Test in North Sound.

Things were looking somewhat grim for West Indies when they lost three quick wickets just prior to lunch on day two to fall to 132/4, but Kyle Mayers took over with a splendid knock to give the hosts the ascendancy.

Mayers batted sensibly when required and attacked the bad deliveries when they came to score his second Test century and put his side in control at stumps on day two.

The left-hander was particularly savage on anything loose that he could hammer through the point and cover region and this helped him finish the day unbeaten on 126.

While Mayers' 116-run partnership with Jermaine Blackwood (40) did the majority of the damage, it was the unbeaten 92-run stand with Joshua Da Silva (26*) late in the day that really took any glimmer of hope away from Bangladesh.



With star spinner Shakib Al Hasan going wicketless through 18 overs, it was left to fellow tweaker Mehidy Hasan Miraz to do the majority of the damage for the visitors.

Mehidy picked up the key wicket of West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite (51) early in his spell and then returned later in the day to trap Blackwood plumb in front in what was another excellent piece of off-spin bowling.

While those two scalps were the only wickets Mehidy could snaffle on what was a frustrating day for Bangladesh, the 24-year-old can at least hold his head high in the knowledge that West Indies' batting line-up failed to pick him at times and found scoring difficult when he had the ball.

Mehidy's 31 overs went for just 68 runs and the slow right-arm was clearly the best of the Bangladesh bowlers.

The Caribbean nation must still fancy their chances in the World Test Championship as a victory in the second Test here will provide them with some valuable ascendancy in the race to qualify for next year's final.

West Indies currently sit in sixth place on the World Test Championship standings, but a series win over Bangladesh will keep them in touch with the teams in front of them.

Bangladesh are ninth on the current standings and would need to find form very quickly if they want to work their way back into contention. (ANI)

